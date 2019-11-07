Home Entertainment English

Not dressing for your approval: Gigi Hadid responds to style critics

Published: 07th November 2019 03:25 PM

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American model Gigi Hadid responded to fans in the best way by asserting that she isn't here to meet their sky-high expectations when it comes to style.

The 24-year-old model loves to go glam for the red carpet or runway shows but stepped out on Tuesday in a more casual and comfortable outfit. She wore a colour-blocked sweatshirt, black leggings and zip-up sneakers along with a puffer jacket.

Apparently, her laid back look didn't sit so well with some of her fans as one of them tweeted, "She's such a natural beauty... i don't know what happened to her iconic street style tho."

Hadid swiftly clapped back at the critique and tweeted, "U guys need to calm tf down sometimes. It's called stepping out to do one errand -- not dressing for your approval. Your unrealistic expectations & petty complaining all the time about my style or not being sexy enough isn't going to make me dress differently."

The supermodel added, "U all talk about empowering women. I support and empower women that show skin and that don't. It's about choice. I show skin when I want to and still feel sexy covered head to toe & will continue to do so. Over the snarky comments."

In response to another comment regarding her outfit, the model further clarified how she picks her looks. "I like what I wear and wear it for that reason. It's not about a stylist, it's how I'm choosing to express myself."

"Your opinion isn't going to change that. Those of you who feel this way should focus your energy on praising those whose style u love. Peace," she concluded.

