Home Entertainment English

Scott Eastwood to star in Jason Statham’s ‘Cash Truck’

Statham will play H, an enigmatic man who works for an armoured truck company which transports a huge sum of money around Los Angeles every week.

Published: 07th November 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Scott Eastwood

Actor Scott Eastwood

By Express News Service

Scott Eastwood, who was last seen in Pacific Rim: Uprising is set to join hands with his “Fate of the Furious” co-actor Jason Statham for a new film titled Cash Truck.

The film is an official remake of the 2004 French film “Le Convoyeur”, which starred Jean Dujardin and Albert Dupontel in the lead. Miramax has reportedly purchased the remake rights of the original film from StudioCanal and the new film will be directed by Guy Ritchie and also has Mindhunter-fame Holt McCallany playing a pivotal role.

Statham will play H, an enigmatic man who works for an armoured truck company which transports a huge sum of money around Los Angeles every week.

The film also reunites Ritchie and Statham, who have previously worked together in “Snatch” and “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”. Cash Truck will be produced by Bill Block and Ivan Atkinson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Scott Eastwood Hollywood Jason Statham Cash Truck
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp