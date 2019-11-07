Scott Eastwood to star in Jason Statham’s ‘Cash Truck’

By Express News Service

Scott Eastwood, who was last seen in Pacific Rim: Uprising is set to join hands with his “Fate of the Furious” co-actor Jason Statham for a new film titled Cash Truck.

The film is an official remake of the 2004 French film “Le Convoyeur”, which starred Jean Dujardin and Albert Dupontel in the lead. Miramax has reportedly purchased the remake rights of the original film from StudioCanal and the new film will be directed by Guy Ritchie and also has Mindhunter-fame Holt McCallany playing a pivotal role.

Statham will play H, an enigmatic man who works for an armoured truck company which transports a huge sum of money around Los Angeles every week.

The film also reunites Ritchie and Statham, who have previously worked together in “Snatch” and “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”. Cash Truck will be produced by Bill Block and Ivan Atkinson.