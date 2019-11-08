Home Entertainment English

Project Runway premiers in India, Nina Garcia talks about new season

Nina will be seen as a judge, as 16 new designers from across the United States and abroad will compete for a chance to showcase their collection during an exclusive runway show and win a cash prize.

Published: 08th November 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Elle USA editor-in-chief Ninotchka 'Nina' García

Elle USA editor-in-chief Ninotchka 'Nina' García (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The globally-loved fashion competition series Project Runway has premiered its 17th season in India this month, and fashion icon and Elle USA editor-in-chief Ninotchka "Nina" García says that she likes to be surprised by the contestants.

She will be seen as a judge, as 16 new designers from across the United States and abroad will compete for a chance to showcase their collection during an exclusive runway show and win a cash prize.

"In this season of Project Runway, we have a fabulous new team of judges led by the talented supermodel Karlie Kloss. I love having Christian Siriano backstage giving the best advice to our designers; he's fantastic. The designers themselves are incredible and there's a real focus on their stories," Garcia, 54, told IANSlife over email.

On how she defines her personal sense of style, the top fashion journalist says that she it is very streamlined and personal. "Lately, I've been playing more with color."

Asked what do most women get wrong while dressing themselves, she advises: "Don't follow trends for the sake of following trends. And don't try to wear all the season's trends at once." What's more, is that she names red lipstick as an accessory that many women tend to shy away from, but one should be used more often.

The Peabody Award-winning show is premiering every Monday on TLC starting November 4. In the US, the 18th edition premiers in December this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Project Runway Nina García Karlie Kloss
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp