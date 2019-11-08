Project Runway premiers in India, Nina Garcia talks about new season

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The globally-loved fashion competition series Project Runway has premiered its 17th season in India this month, and fashion icon and Elle USA editor-in-chief Ninotchka "Nina" García says that she likes to be surprised by the contestants.

She will be seen as a judge, as 16 new designers from across the United States and abroad will compete for a chance to showcase their collection during an exclusive runway show and win a cash prize.

"In this season of Project Runway, we have a fabulous new team of judges led by the talented supermodel Karlie Kloss. I love having Christian Siriano backstage giving the best advice to our designers; he's fantastic. The designers themselves are incredible and there's a real focus on their stories," Garcia, 54, told IANSlife over email.

On how she defines her personal sense of style, the top fashion journalist says that she it is very streamlined and personal. "Lately, I've been playing more with color."

Asked what do most women get wrong while dressing themselves, she advises: "Don't follow trends for the sake of following trends. And don't try to wear all the season's trends at once." What's more, is that she names red lipstick as an accessory that many women tend to shy away from, but one should be used more often.

The Peabody Award-winning show is premiering every Monday on TLC starting November 4. In the US, the 18th edition premiers in December this year.