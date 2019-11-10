Home Entertainment English

What drove the Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge to 'edge' of depression?

In an interview to BBC, the 34-year-old shared that she took writing the comedy-drama series Fleabag  because she was being offered limiting roles she felt under pressure. 

Published: 10th November 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Writer-actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Writer-actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Writer-actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed that she was "teetering on the edge of a depression" amid a pressure to conform to beauty standards.

In an interview to BBC, the 34-year-old shared that she took writing the comedy-drama series "Fleabag" because she was being offered limiting roles after leaving drama school, and she felt under pressure to become the "ideal version of a woman", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It really got under my skin. (There was) this ideal version of a woman everyone had to aspire to from a very young age and the ideal was that she was very sexual and perfect."

"I felt so angry about it because I didn't feel I had to justify myself. And I had to prove that first and foremost I had a brain and I was clever. But at the same time I also felt I had to prove that I was pretty and desirable."

Phoebe has co-written the new James Bond movie, "No Time To Die", and actor Daniel Craig praised her, saying "she'll bring something new and fresh to the money-spinning franchise".

Craig had said, "I had my eye on her ever since the first 'Fleabag', and then I saw 'Killing Eve' and what she did with that and just wanted her voice. It is so unique - we are very privileged to have her on board."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
No Time To Die Fleabag Killing Eve
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp