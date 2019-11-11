Jeremy Slater to develop Disney’s Moon Knight series

By Express News Service

Umbrella Academy writer Jeremy Slater has been roped in to lead the writing team of Marvel Studios’ upcoming series, Moon Knight, which will be aired on Disney Plus.

The announcement about the series was made by Marvel head Kevin Feige at Disney’s D23 fan expo this August. This is the first creative development on the series since then.

Originally created by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin, Moon Knight made his comic debut in 1975 and had numerous series, mostly short-lived, and several origins.

Moon Knight aka Marc Spector is a mercenary who has numerous alter egos to fight the criminal underworld.