Netflix's 'You' season two to premiere on December 26 

Published: 12th November 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 09:56 AM

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The second season of stalker drama "You" is set to start streaming from December 26, Netflix has announced.

The streamer shared the news on Monday on its official See What's Next Twitter page.

"You Season 2 premieres Dec 26," read the tweet, alongside the new poster of the show.

Actor Penn Badgley, who plays the charming yet dangerous lead Joe Goldberg, also took to the microblogging site to share the update.

"Ready for a fresh start. You S2 December 26," he tweeted.

The first season follows Joe, a bookstore manager in New York, who upon meeting Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), an aspiring writer, becomes immediately infatuated with her.

Obsessed with Guinevere, he uses social media and other technology to track her and get closer to her.

The sophomore chapter will see him taking a trip to Los Angeles, where Love Quinn, an aspiring chef, is the next object of his obsession.

"Haunting of the Hill House" star Victoria Pedretti plays Love.

The cast also includes James Scully, Jenna Ortega and Ambyr Childers.

Initially a Lifetime series, "You" moved to Netflix as an original series for its second season.

