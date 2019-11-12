Home Entertainment English

Rapper Lil Reese in critical condition after being shot

Chicago rapper Lil Reese.

Chicago rapper Lil Reese. (Photo | Lil Reese Instagram)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Chicago rapper Lil Reese reportedly was shot in the neck and is said to be in a critical condition.

The rapper was reportedly shot on Monday around 2.30 p.m. in the Country Club Hills -- a suburb south of Chicago, reports aceshwobiz.com.

According to reports, Reese, whose real name is Tavares Taylor, was transferred from the Advocate South Suburban Hospital to Advocate Christ Medical Centre in Oak Lawn. Johnna Kelly, a representative for Advocate Christ Medical Centre, confirmed that Reese was in a critical condition.

Upon learning about the news, fans were trying to find updates on the rapper's well being.

Fellow musician Lil Durk took to his Twitter account to ease fans' worry in his recent post.

"Reese good," he simply wrote, alongside a blue heart emoji. Police said they were informed that male suffering from a single gunshot wound in the neck was being treated at South Suburban Hospital. However, the victim was not on the scene when authorities arrived there.

The Country Club Hills Police Department couldn't confirm the identity of the injured individual until officers called the area hospitals. CBS Chicago reported that police were informed around 2.30 p.m. about a shooting incident that occurred at the intersection of the 167th Street and Pulaski Road.

Witnesses claimed that someone helped the victim flee the scene as bloodstains could be found inside the vehicle that the victim was in at the time of shooting. The bloodstains were all over the driver's seat as well as the ground adjacent to the driver's side door.

It remains to be seen what led to the shooting. No arrests have been reported and the police investigation is ongoing.

Reese is a close friend of Chief Keef. He was featured in one of Keef's tracks titled "Traffic".

Comments

