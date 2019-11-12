Home Entertainment English

Selena Gomez talks about surviving people's attack on her weight gain

The singer, who faced many health issues, both physical and mental, explained in a new interview with 'Giving Back Generation' that how suffering from Lupus has affected her body weight.

US actress and singer Selena Gomez

US actress and singer Selena Gomez (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Pop singer Selena Gomez recently opened up about how she got through some of the hardest times in her life.

She also spoke about the difficulties she faced because of the increased weight.

"It depends on even the month, to be honest, so for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that," she explained. "That got to me big time. That really messed me up for a bit."

The attacks made her abandon social media platforms. Even after returning to the app she doesn't look at her timeline.

"I'm very happy with living my life and being present. Because that's it. Similar to me posting a photo and walking away; for me that's it. I will do a red carpet, I will do whatever; I don't need to see it; I participated; I felt wonderful and that's where the extent of it is. I don't care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say," she said, reported E! News.

Gomez also hoped that more people will follow suit while describing how she sees "so many beautiful girls and amazing different characters" being "demolished by an image that they're trying to chase."

"They're wanting to be a completely different person, but that's not what's inside of them," she shared. 

