'Criminal Minds' final season to air on January 8

The 15th and last season of the Jeff Davis-created show will have a two-hour premiere in the second week of the new year, 2020, according to reports.

Published: 13th November 2019 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

The show also featured Shemar Moore

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The final season of "Criminal Minds" is set to premiere on January 8, 2020, CBS has announced.

The 15th and last season of the Jeff Davis-created show will have a two-hour premiere in the second week of the new year, reported Variety.

"Criminal Minds" revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyse America's most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again.

The final season stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, AJ Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney.

The show also featured Shemar Moore.

