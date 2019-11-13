'Fast and Furious' fame Jordana Brewster to join Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Shrine adaptation

By Express News Service

Fast and Furious star Jordana Brewster is set to star opposite Jeffrey Dean Morgan in an upcoming horror film, which is based on the novel, Shrine, written by English writer James Herbert. Adapted and directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos, who has also written the latest Charlie’s Angels movie, the Shrine adaptation will be produced by Screen Gems.

Shrine is about a disgraced journalist who discovers a series of seemingly divine miracles in a small New England town and uses them to resurrect his career, but the ‘miracles’ may have a much darker source. Morgan is expected to play the journalist named Gerry Fenn in the book. The film will go on floors in February.