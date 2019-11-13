Filming of Fast & Furious 9 wrapped up 

By Express News Service

The filming of the ninth instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise is complete. The film’s director Justin Lin took to Twitter to confirm the news. He also called it “the most ambitious film of the series” and thanked his crew.



“It’s an official F9 Wrap! This is by far the most ambitious film of the series and I am forever grateful to our amazing crew from London, Edinburgh, Tbilisi (Georgia), Phuket & Krabi (Thailand), and Los Angeles,” Lin wrote.

Apart from series regulars such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, the film also stars Puerto Rican singer Ozuna, and John Cena. Fast & Furious 9 is expected to hit screens on May 22, 2020.

