Frank Grillo, Maggie Q to star in Cutman

By Express News Service

Actors Frank Grillo and Maggie Q are teaming up for the thriller-drama, Cutman, which will be directed by Michael Mailer. Grillo, recently seen in Black and Blue, will play an out-of-work boxer who begins working as a henchman for a local gangster.



His life undergoes a major upheaval when he meets a young girl whose mother, played by Maggie, is a heroin addict.

Written by Tiffany Heat, Cutman will be produced by Mailer through his Michael Mailer Films, in partnership with Bluegrass Pictures, Digital Ignition Entertainment, and Tremendous Entertainment.



Grillo recently wrapped production on the Ryan Reynolds-starrer The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

Maggie Q’s upcoming movies include the mystery thriller, Death of Me, alongside Luke Hemsworth, and Robert Schwartzman’s film, The Argument, based on the popular 1980s TV series Fantasy Island, with Lucy Hale and Michael Pena.