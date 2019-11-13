John Hauer-King cast as Prince Eric in Disney’s The Little Mermaid

By Express News Service

Jonah Hauer-King is set to play Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Hauer-King, who has starred in the TV mini-series Little Women and A Dog’s Way Home, was selected after a couple of screen tests with director Rob Marshall.

Names like Harry Styles were speculated to be playing Prince Eric in the adaptation, which stars Halle Bailey in the role of Ariel. However, Styles let go of the film due to his commitment towards his music career.

Melissa McCarthy will play the antagonist Ursula in the reimagining of this 1989 animated classic. The rest of the star cast includes Javier Bardem (King Triton), Daveed Diggs (Sebastian the crab), Jacob Tremblay (Flounder) and Awkwafina (Scuttle, the talking seagull).Marshall, who recently directed Mary Poppins Returns, is making the film from David Magee’s script.