Mubina Rattonsey to produce an American TV series on 26/11 mastermind David Headley

By Express News Service

A new American TV series based on the masterminds of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks is in the works. LA-based production house Zero Gravity Partners is set to kick off its television division with a limited series encapsulating the lives of David Coleman Headley and his alleged accomplice in the 2008 attacks, Tahawwur Hussain Rana.

Spanning across North America, Europe and the Indian subcontinent, the collaborative series will feature talent from both India and the U.S. “The story in its truth and raw emotion, is about an international spy who masterminded the 26/11 Mumbai massacre and his co-conspirator who provided material support to commit terrorist acts against multiple overseas targets.

In the history of extremism, nothing seems quite as intriguing or quite as dangerous as free-roaming terrorists,” the makers stated.

Zero Gravity Partners is co-owned by Mubina Rattonsey, Rohini Singh and Manmeet Singh. The company’s upcoming Hollywood slate the horror-thriller Wraith and the superhero film Gamma Man. They are also producing the WWII drama The Aryan Papers.

