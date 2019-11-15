Home Entertainment English

Dwayne Johnson announces release date of DC's superhero film 'Black Adam'

Sharing the same on social media, the star in the caption added that he has always dreamed about being a superhero while growing up, and, in particular, loved Superman.

Published: 15th November 2019 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

The film stars Karen Gillian, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Nick Jonas among others and is slated to hit big screens this year on December 13. 

The film stars Karen Gillian, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Nick Jonas among others and is slated to hit big screens this year on December 13. 

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Dwayne Johnson's "superhero dreams" have finally come true as he shared his first look in and as 'Black Adam', along with its release date.

"The DC comic's superhero character is blessed by magic with powers equal to Superman. Adam is rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who will always do right for the people," wrote Johnson while describing his character on Instagram on Thursday.

Announcing the release date of the film - December 22, 2021 - he also shared his first look as 'Black Adam' dressed in a powerful black suit with a cape and lit eyes.

A lighting sign is also seen designed around the neckline of the costume.

Sharing the same on social media, the star in the caption added that he has always dreamed about being a superhero while growing up, and, in particular, loved Superman.

"But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority," he added.

"Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true," the 'Hobbs and Shaw' actor continued.

Adding that the role "is unlike any other I've ever played in my career", the 47-year-old continued, "I'm grateful to the bone we'll all go on this journey together."

The character was created by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck and is the enemy of Shazam, whose role was essayed by actor Zachary Levi in the 2019 film of the same name.

Johnson is also awaiting the release of 'Jumanji: The Next Level' which is the sequel to the 2017 film 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'.

The film stars Karen Gillian, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Nick Jonas among others and is slated to hit big screens this year on December 13. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dwayne Johnson DC comic Black Adam Hollywood Superhero Films
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp