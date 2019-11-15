Goliath renewed for fourth and final season by Amazon

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Legal drama "Goliath" has been renewed by Amazon for the fourth and final season.

The series, co-created by David E Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro, features Billy Bob Thornton as washed-up lawyer Billy McBride seeking redemption after a client he successfully defends from a murder charge slaughters a family.

"'Goliath' has been one of our most popular shows ever on Prime Video, and we're so thankful to Billy Bob, Larry, Geyer, Jennifer, Steve, and the entire 'Goliath' team for bringing this series to life.

"We're happy that our customers around the world will have a chance to see Billy McBride bring this final chapter to a close on Prime Video next year," Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement to Variety.

The series is executive produced by Lawrence Trilling, Geyer Kosinski, Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner.