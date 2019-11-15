Justin Timberlake returns to 'Trolls' sequel as performer and producer

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Justin Timberlake is set to reprise his role as Branch in "Trolls World Tour" and will also serve as the executive music producer on the movie.

The Dreamworks Animation project is a sequel to 2016 film "Trolls" and will hit the theatres on April 2020.

According to Billboard, Timberlake produced, wrote and performed new original music for the film, assisted by Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Goransson.

Chris Stapleton, Kelly Clarkson, Anderson Paak, Mary J Blige, Anna Kendrick, George Clinton and SZA will also be featured on the soundtrack.

Blige, Paak, Clarkson, J Balvin, Ozzy Osbourne, Ester Dean, George Clinton, Jamie Dornan, Gustavo Dudamel and Charlyne Yi are part of the speaking and/or singing cast of the film.

The upcoming sequel will explore various music-based "tribes" -- Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock.