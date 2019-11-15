NBC renews 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' for season 8

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has been renewed by NBC for the eighth season.

The seventh season of the acclaimed cop-comedy is set to premiere on February 6, 2020, reported Variety.

The series stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

Good things come to those who w8. The #Brooklyn99 squad will be coming back for Season 8 on NBC! pic.twitter.com/bQsGYA4oG9 — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) November 14, 2019

Dan Goor, Michael Schur, Luke Del Tredici and David Miner are attached as executive producers.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, Fremulon, Dr Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.