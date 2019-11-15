Home Entertainment English

Pierce Brosnan's sons Paris and Dylan named 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors

Dylan and Paris Brosnan have already achieved tremendous success in the fashion world and are following in their father's footsteps in entertainment.

Pierce Brosnan with his son.

Pierce Brosnan with his son. (Photo | Pierce Brosnan Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan's sons Paris and Dylan are the next Golden Globe Ambassadors, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced.

The duo will be the first pair of brothers to hold the title, which was held last year by Idris Elba's daughter Isan Elba.

"For the first time in Golden Globe history, we've proudly selected two brothers to represent the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this awards season."

Dylan and Paris Brosnan have already achieved tremendous success in the fashion world and are following in their father's footsteps in entertainment. We're excited to see how they'll use this platform to contribute their talents to elevate the important issue of childhood hunger," President of the HFPA Lorenzo Soria said in a statement to E! online.

The honorary role was previously called Miss or Mister Golden Globe, but was changed in 2017 to Golden Globe Ambassador.

"We're proud to honour our dad's legacy as we join the incredible roster of previous Golden Globe Ambassadors, many of whom have gone on to pursue their own dreams in the entertainment industry."

The biggest lesson our dad taught us is to 'be kind,' which was an essential factor in Paris and my decision to study filmmaking and our desire to tell important stories.

Having this opportunity to turn the spotlight outward on kids experiencing hunger is a true privilege," said Dylan.

Other recent Golden Globe Ambassadors include Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone Garcia Johnson, Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx, and Kelsey Grammer's daughter Greer Grammer.

The 2019 Golden Globe nominations will be announced on December 9, 2019, and the ceremony will take place January 5, 2020.

