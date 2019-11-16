Gary Oldman to star in drama series 'Slow Horses'

Home Entertainment English

WASHINGTON DC: Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman is now set to star in Apple TV+'s espionage drama series 'Slow Horses'.

The series is based on a book of the same name by Mick Herron, which follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 -- Slough House, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 61-year-old will be seen playing Jackson Lamb, a brilliant but quick-tempered spy leader who also ends up in the Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes.

Comedian Will Smith will be the man behind the script.

Herron's book was first published in 2010 and now has is a series of eight titles, including 'Dead Lions', 'The List', 'Real Tigers', 'Spook Street', 'London Rules', 'The Drop' and this year's 'Joe Country'.

Oldman, on his work front, has taken home an Oscar in 2017 for the role of Winston Churchill in 'Darkest Hour'. He had been nominated for the 2012 film 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy'.

Earlier in July, he was also roped in to star in the Netflix film 'Mank'.

Helmed by David Fincher, the film is a biopic of screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz who is known for collaborating with Orson Welles on 'Citizen Kane'.

The film will shot in monochrome to keep the classic Hollywood vibe alive. 

