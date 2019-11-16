Jazz state of mind with Brooklyn-based Lisbeth Quartett

Jaideep Sen By

Express News Service

As jazz ensembles go, the Lisbeth Quartett is anything but predictable. Fronted by Brooklyn-based saxophonist and composer Charlotte Greve, the quartet includes Manuel Schmiedel on piano, Igor Spallati on bass, and Moritz Baumgärtner on drums.



Founded in 2009, the quartet has gained much international acclaim with five albums released so far. We got to chat with Charlotte Greve.



You’ve spoken about how this album came together like a painting, ‘details and depth... bit by bit’.



Before going into the studio, we had played all of the songs that are on the album on several concerts and tours – over time, we got to know the music super well and recording felt very flexible and easy.

Tell us about the meaning behind the album’s name, There is Only Make.



It is a quote from Corita Kent, an artist who used to run an art school in San Francisco in the 1960s. She once made a list of Rules for Students and Teachers in the art world, and I found this particular rule very inspiring and true: “There is no win and no fail – there is only make.”

Each member here seems fully musically equipped and geared to perform full-length solos...



I write all of the music for the Lisbeth Quartett. So while composing, I’m thinking especially about the sound that each of them brings to the table and factor that in as much as possible into what I’m writing.

Tell us about your international travels.



Most of my concerts are either in New York City or Germany. The crowd in Germany is very appreciative, and open-minded In New York, it can be hard to get a big and appreciative crowd out to the shows, as there is always so much going on.