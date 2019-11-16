Home Entertainment English

Jazz state of mind with Brooklyn-based Lisbeth Quartett

​Founded in 2009, the quartet has gained much international acclaim with five albums released so far.

Published: 16th November 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Brooklyn-based Lisbeth Quartett

Brooklyn-based Lisbeth Quartett

By Jaideep Sen
Express News Service

As jazz ensembles go, the Lisbeth Quartett is anything but predictable. Fronted by Brooklyn-based saxophonist and composer Charlotte Greve, the quartet includes Manuel Schmiedel on piano, Igor Spallati on bass, and Moritz Baumgärtner on drums.

Founded in 2009, the quartet has gained much international acclaim with five albums released so far. We got to chat with Charlotte Greve.

You’ve spoken about how this album came together like a painting, ‘details and depth... bit by bit’.

Before going into the studio, we had played all of the songs that are on the album on several concerts and tours – over time, we got to know the music super well and recording felt very flexible and easy.

Tell us about the meaning behind the album’s name, There is Only Make.

It is a quote from Corita Kent, an artist who used to run an art school in San Francisco in the 1960s. She once made a list of Rules for Students and Teachers in the art world, and I found this particular rule very inspiring and true: “There is no win and no fail – there is only make.”

Each member here seems fully musically equipped and geared to perform full-length solos...

I write all of the music for the Lisbeth Quartett. So while composing, I’m thinking especially about the sound that each of them brings to the table and factor that in as much as possible into what I’m writing.

Tell us about your international travels.

Most of my concerts are either in New York City or Germany. The crowd in Germany is very appreciative, and open-minded In New York, it can be hard to get a big and appreciative crowd out to the shows, as there is always so much going on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lisbeth Quartett Charlotte Greve
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp