Leonardo DiCaprio expresses concern over Delhi pollution levels on Instagram

The 45-year-old actor, a vocal advocate for a clean environment, on Monday shared a post by Extinction Rebellion, a global climate movement, on the social media site.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has expressed concern over the rising levels of pollution in India's national capital through a post on Instagram.

The post gives details of a protest organised in New Delhi by climate activist groups Extinction Rebellion India, LetMeBreathe, FridaysForFuture India and others.

"Over 1500 citizens gathered in at India Gate, in New Delhi, to demand immediate action on the cities hazardous pollution levels.

According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution in India is estimated to kill about 1.5 million people every year; these statistics make air pollution the fifth-largest killer in India," it said.

According to the post, people of all ages joined the demonstration which led to "direct action for Indian citizens".

Despite many promises, "the air is still unsafe and activists will keep the pressure on until the air pollution reaches safe levels", it added.

#Regram #RG @extinctionrebellion: Over 1500 citizens gathered in at India Gate, in New Dehli, to demand immediate action on the cities hazardous pollution levels.⁣ ⁣ According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution in India is estimated to kill about 1.5 million people every year; these statistics make air pollution the fifth-largest killer in India. ⁣ ⁣ People of all ages joined the demonstration, which succeeded to directly trigger action for Indian citizens:⁣ 1. The Indian Prime Ministers office set up a special panel to address the issue, within a few hours of the protest. The panel is due to report on the issue within 2 weeks.⁣ 2. The Supreme Court of India asked the Central Government and respective state governments to fix the crop and waste burning issue of Dehli within a week. ⁣ 3. The Center accepted that Green Fund will be used to combat toxic air pollution. ⁣ 4. The Indian Prime Minister asked the Agriculture Ministry to distribute equipment urgently so that crop burning is no longer necessary. ⁣ ⁣ Despite these promises, the air is still unsafe and activists will keep the pressure on until the air pollution reaches safe levels. ⁣ ⁣ The protest was organised by a collaboration of movements; @xrebellionind @LetMeBreathe_In @FridaysForFutureIndia_ along with other activists. ⁣ ⁣ Photography by Arjun Mahatta and co, via @FridaysForFuture ⁣ ⁣ #RightToBreathe #ExtinctionRebellion #IndiaGate #SolutionNotPollution #ActNow #RebelForLife

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on

Delhi and its suburbs were under a cloud of thick smog after Diwali last month.

The air quality index was in the "severe" category for several days, prompting schools to close and advisories being issued asking people to stay indoors.

DiCaprio has often spoken about environment issues concerning India.

In June, he shared similar posts on the acute water crisis in Tamil Nadu and the 65 metre-high trash mountain in Ghazipur in Delhi.

The actor's environmental activism goes back to 1998 when he established the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, a non-profit organization devoted to promoting environmental awareness.

He had visited India when he was shooting for his climate change documentary "Before The Flood".

