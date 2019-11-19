Home Entertainment English

Martin Scorsese doesn’t own cinema: The Russo brothers on Scorsese-Marvel controversy

The Russo brothers, who have worked on four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies as directors, weighed in on Scorsese's comments that superhero films were 'theme park experience' and 'not cinema'.

Published: 19th November 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood director Martin Scorsese

Hollywood director Martin Scorsese (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo have finally broken their silence on the Martin Scorsese-Marvel controversy.

The Russo brothers, who have worked on four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies as directors, weighed in on Scorsese’s comments that superhero films were “theme park experience” and “not cinema”.

Referring to cinema as a community experience, Joe shared that the box-office returns of their films is not just a measurement of financial success but about the impact on audiences around the world. Earlier, Scorsese had said that he has seen some of the MCU films were lacking on the “emotional and psychological experiences”. The Russo brothers felt that it was not possible to have a dialogue about cinema if Scorsese hadn’t seen the films.

“But, at the end of the day, what do we know?” Joe joked. “We’re just two guys from Cleveland, Ohio, and ‘cinema’ is a New York word. In Cleveland, we call them movies,” he said, in an interview to Hollywood Reporter, as he took a quip on Scorsese’s New York roots.

 Anthony added no one owned cinema, not even the illustrious filmmaker. “The other way to think about it, too, is nobody owns cinema. We don’t own cinema. You don’t own cinema. Scorsese doesn’t own cinema,” he said.
 

TAGS
Martin Scorsese Scorsese-Marvel controversy
