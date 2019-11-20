Sam Worthington joins the cast of The Georgetown Project film

By Express News Service

Sam Worthington is joining Russell Crowe in the upcoming supernatural horror film, The Georgetown Project.

The film will also star David Hyde Pierce in an important role. The details of Worthington and Pierce’s roles are being kept under wraps.

Set to be written and directed by Joshua John Miller and MA Fortin, the film is about a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a horror film.

His estranged daughter wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play.