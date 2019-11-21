Home Entertainment English

Pom Klementieff joins next Mission: Impossible film

Cruise, who has earned a reputation for his death-defying stunts in the Mission Impossible films, will reprise his iconic role of Ethan Hunt in the upcoming film.

Published: 21st November 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Avengers: Endgame-fame Pom Klementieff will be part of the cast of Tom Cruise’s next Mission: Impossible film. The actor, best known for portraying Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), joins the project in an undisclosed role. The news was shared by director Christopher McQuarrie on Instagram.

Klementieff joins her fellow MCU-star Hayley Atwell, who joined the project in September this year.
McQuarrie, who became the only director in the franchise’s history to return for a second time with the 2018 film Fallout after Rogue Nation (2015), will write and direct two more films in the franchise. Fallout met with unanimous praise from critics for its action sequences.

Cruise, who has earned a reputation for his death-defying stunts in the Mission Impossible films, will reprise his iconic role of Ethan Hunt in the upcoming film. Actors Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson are also expected to reprise their respective characters in the new movie.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pom Klementieff
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp