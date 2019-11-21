Pom Klementieff joins next Mission: Impossible film

By Express News Service

Avengers: Endgame-fame Pom Klementieff will be part of the cast of Tom Cruise’s next Mission: Impossible film. The actor, best known for portraying Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), joins the project in an undisclosed role. The news was shared by director Christopher McQuarrie on Instagram.

Klementieff joins her fellow MCU-star Hayley Atwell, who joined the project in September this year.

McQuarrie, who became the only director in the franchise’s history to return for a second time with the 2018 film Fallout after Rogue Nation (2015), will write and direct two more films in the franchise. Fallout met with unanimous praise from critics for its action sequences.

Cruise, who has earned a reputation for his death-defying stunts in the Mission Impossible films, will reprise his iconic role of Ethan Hunt in the upcoming film. Actors Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson are also expected to reprise their respective characters in the new movie.