Ben Affleck to direct a historical drama 

By Express News Service

Ben Affleck will direct and bankroll the historical drama King Leopold’s Ghost. The film will be set in the early 20th century in the Congo.Affleck will produce the film via his Pearl Street Films banner, alongside Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions.The film has script penned by Farhad Safinia, which in turn is inspired by Adam Hochschild’s best-selling book of the same name.

The story revolves around the exploitation of Congo by Leopold II of Belgium and the massive acts of violence that happened during that period. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ben Affleck, who was last seen in Triple Frontier, has films The Way Back, Deep Water and The Last Thing He Wanted in his kitty.