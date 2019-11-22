Harrison Ford to make television debut with The Staircase ?

By Express News Service

Legendary actor Harrison Ford, known for starring in popular franchises such as Star Wars and Indiana Jones, might soon take up his first regular television role. Ford had earlier made appearances on TV shows such as The Virginian, The F.B.I, and Gunsmoke before having a successful film career.

Ford might star in the series adaptation of The Staircase, the docuseries that detailed the trial of American novelist Michael Peterson, who was accused of murdering his wife in 2001. Peterson claimed his wife died after falling down the stairs at their home, but police suspected he bludgeoned her to death and staged the scene to look like an accident. Ford is also attached to executive produce the series.

Antonio Campos will write and executive produce, with Annapurna Television producing. The docuseries was originally released in 2004, with creator Jean-Xavier de Lestrade updating with new information years later. Netflix released it as a 13-episode series in 2018.