Home Entertainment English

It's going to get bloody: Ian Somerhalder on his next

This time, he plays a doctor who is pitted against his best friend after an ancient disease turns people into vampires.

Published: 22nd November 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ian Somerhalder of "The Vampire Diaries" fame is back in the world of vampires.

This time, he plays a doctor who is pitted against his best friend after an ancient disease turns people into vampires.

Somerhalder will be seen in "V-Wars", which will be released on December 5 on Netflix.

He recently took to social media to share the trailer of the project and wrote: "Ready for V Wars? Spoiler: It's going to get bloody."

He will serve as an executive producer on the series and has also directed several episodes of the premiere season.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Somerhalder will star as Dr. Luther Swann, a scientist trying to save the world from a deadly outbreak that has fractured society.

He is currently looking forward to meet his fans in Tokyo.

"Helllllo Tokyo!!!! Ian Somerhalder here, and I cannot wait to meet you all in Tokyo today Friday, November 22 through Sunday, November 24th. Looking forward to see you here! Come. Say. Hello," Somerhalder posted on Instagram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ian Somerhalder The Vampire Diaries V-Wars V-Wars netflix
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp