Joe Jonas gets to host his own 'Cup Of Joe' travel series

He will host and executive produce a travel series titled 'Cup of Joe', inspired by his Instagram account.

Published: 22nd November 2019 03:02 PM

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Joe Jonas, who is one-third of the Jonas Brothers, is set to go on an adventure through his travel series.

He will host and executive produce a travel series titled "Cup of Joe", inspired by his Instagram account, reports variety.com.

"Cup of Joe" will follow him as he travels around the world for the trio's 'Happiness Begins tour'. A local will guide him around each city he stops at, allowing him to experience the life of "a true native" at each destination. The series will combine Joe's love for travel, photography and adventure.

"You often think you know about a certain place or a person until you take some time to dig deeper. I'm fortunate to get to travel around the world through my profession and you often see me on the other side of the lens, but 'Cup of Joe' is giving me the opportunity to dig a little deeper and point the lens at some of the world's most interesting people" and some more of the weird, fun things I'm into," said Joe.

The series is slated to launch on April 6, 2020.

