'Big Little Lies' season 3 fate rests on writers: Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman, who both starred and executive produced the show with actor Reese Witherspoon, said the decision to go for another or more installments depends on the scribes.

Published: 25th November 2019 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Big Little Lies

'Big Little Lies' follows five women in Monterey, California who become embroiled in a murder investigation. (Photo | HBO)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Nicole Kidman says a third season of "Big Little Lies" is only possible if the show's writers are up for it.

Based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty and created by David E Kelley, the HBO series follows five women in Monterey, California who become embroiled in a murder investigation.

Kidman, who both starred and executive produced the show with actor Reese Witherspoon, said the decision to go for another or more installments depends on the scribes.

"David E Kelley constructed this show with Liane Moriarty. They built it from the ground up, and it's their show, and we'll see if they're ignited into building a life for these women, and which way they would go next. We'll find out. If there is a third one, all of it will come from the writers, and that's amazing," she told Deadline.

Kidman also praised Moriarty and Kelley for their genius.

"Liane is deeply talented. David is deeply talented, and the combination of them is extraordinary. So, where they would take it, I have no idea. You have to bow down to the writers, because that really is where it starts. Unless you're a director/writer, and then you write it. But this show, we'll see what Liane can muster, and if she has an interest in it," she added.

Kidman's comments follow reported creative behind-the-scenes tensions between the show's season two director Andrea Arnold and the network responding to the allegations by stating that there "wouldn't be a season 2" without Andrea and that they are "proud of her work".

The actor earlier said she would love "Big Little Lies" to get a third season.

The sophomore season of the show, which aired in June, also featured Shailene Woodley, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz.

