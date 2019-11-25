Home Entertainment English

'Didn't realise' Zayn Malik wasn't happy in One Direction: Harry Styles

Harry Styles says, the big surprise of Zayn Malik leaving 1D was that none of them realised he wasn't enjoying it so much that he left.

Published: 25th November 2019

Harry Styles

American singer-actor Harry Styles (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Singer and former One Direction member Harry Styles claims nobody knew that fellow bandmate Zayn Malik wasn't happy in the music group.

Malik was the first one to leave the band in 2015.

Styles said with tours and album deals, the other 1D members felt everyone was enjoying the ride.

"It was kind of like we were sad, obviously, that someone had left, but also sad that he was not enjoying it so much that he had to leave."

"Because I think at the time too, the tour and everything was going so well and everyone had kind of got to this place where everyone was kind of living in a way where they I think felt pretty good. It felt like everyone was kind of enjoying it," he said on "New Music Daily with Zane Lowe".

The "Dunkirk" actor added, "I'd say a big part of it was us kind of being like, 'Wow' You didn't realise he wasn't enjoying it that much." Styles launched his solo career in 2017 with the single, "Sign of the Times", that went on to top the charts in seven countries.

