Netflix original 'Sex Education' Season 2 to air on January 2020

The upcoming season of 'Sex Education', written and created by Laurie Nunn, will consist of eight episodes, Netflix said in a statement.

Published: 25th November 2019 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 07:49 PM

Sex education

Netflix original's 'Sex Education' main cast (Photo | Netflix)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Sex Education" is set to return for its sophomore season on January 17, 2020, Netflix announced on Monday.

The upcoming season of the hit teen comedy, written and created by Laurie Nunn, will consist of eight episodes, the streaming giant said in a statement.

"Sex Education" revolves Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean (played by Gillian Anderson).

In its debut season, Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) set up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice.

The second season will see Otis, as a late bloomer, master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allison) whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve.

Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

It also stars Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, among others.

Newcomers to the cast include Sami Outalbali, George Robinson and Chinenye Ezeudu.

Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhart have co-directed the new season.

Jamie Campbell, Nunn and Taylor are also attached as executive producers.

