Apple TV+ renews M Night Shyamalan's new series 'Servant' for another season

By Express News Service

Even before the first season of M Night Shyamalan’s upcoming psychological thriller series, Servant, begins streaming on Apple TV +, it has been confirmed that a second season is on the cards.

Apart from Servant, which begins streaming on November 28, the other series that have been commissioned for a second season include Dickinson, For All Mankind, See, and The Morning Show.

Servant is about a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Directed by Shyamalan, the show stars Toby Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint. Executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop have created the show. Shyamalan is also attached to executive produce along with Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch.