Emmy Awards 2019: And the winners are...

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: The 71st Emmy Awards were presented on Monday (local time) in New York. 'McMafia' and 'Especial de Natal 'Porta dos Fundos' (The Last Hangover) topped the list of International Emmy winners.

As a cascade of Emmys was handed out in technical and acting categories, there were plenty of expected wins and some surprising ones as well.

The ceremony, held at the Hilton New York Hotel, awarded 'Safe Harbour' with the best movie/miniseries prize and 'The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night ' with the best non-scripted entertainment. Haluk Bilginer and Marina Gera won acting prizes for their work in 'Sahsiyet' (Persona) and 'Orok Tel,' respectively.

There were 44 nominees in total this year from 29 countries.

The Hollywood reporter shared the complete list of International Emmy Winners

Arts Programming: Dance or Die

Best Performance by An Actor: Haluk Bilginer in Sahsiyet (Persona)

Best Performance By An Actress: Marina Gera in Orok Tel (Eternal Winter)

Comedy'Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (The Last Hangover)

Documentary: Bellingcat Truth in a Post-Truth World

Drama Series: McMafia

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program: Falco

Non-Scripted Entertainment: The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night

Short-Form Series: Hack the City

Telenovela: La Reina del Flow

TV Movie/Miniseries: Safe Harbour