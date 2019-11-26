Home Entertainment English

Emmy Awards 2019: Australia's 'Safe Harbour' beats Indian series 'Lust Stories'

The team of 'Lust Stories' graced the red carpet with all the four directors of the series, namely Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee marking their debut at Emmys. 

Published: 26th November 2019 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Directors of 'Lust Stories' on the red carpet at the 47th Emmy Awards 2019.

Directors of 'Lust Stories' on the red carpet at the 47th Emmy Awards 2019. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: The Australian thriller series 'Safe Harbour' on Monday (local time) won the award for the movie/miniseries at the 47th annual ceremony defeating the Indian series 'Lust Stories'.

Produced by Matchbox Pictures, the thriller which narrates the disturbing story of a friends group who takes a trip to Indonesia from Brisbane has also defeated nominees from Brazil and Hungary, reported Variety.

At the extravagant event the team of 'Lust Stories' graced the red carpet with all the four directors of the series, namely Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee marking their presence.

Ronnie Screwala production is based on modern relationships from the viewpoint of Indian women.

It boasts of an ensemble cast of Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Neil Bhoopalam, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Akash Thosar.

The award for the best performance by an actor has been won by Haluk Bilginer of Turkey's 'Sahsiyet (Persona)'. Brazil's 'Hack in the City' bagged the trophy for the short-form series.

The star-studded event is being hosted by 'Daily Show' correspondent and 'Crazy Rich Asians' co-star Ronny Chieng at the New York Hilton Hotel in Manhattan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Safe Harbour Lust Stories Anurag Kashyap Dibakar Banerjee Zoya Akhtar
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp