Jennifer Lopez to receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs Festival

LOS ANGELES: Jennifer Lopez will be honoured with the Spotlight Award at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

According to Variety, the actor-singer will be honoured for her film "Hustlers" during the January 2 ceremony.

"Jennifer Lopez is a star in every sense of the word, and you will experience this in her latest film 'Hustlers'.

Starting with her show-stopping entrance Jennifer brings to life the character of Ramona, an exotic dancer, who leads a group of dancer friends to steal money from their clients.

"For this full-force yet grounded performance, deserving of awards consideration, we are thrilled to present Jennifer Lopez with this year's Spotlight Award," festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement.

Past honourees include actors Julia Roberts, Timothee Chalamet, Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain and Rooney Mara.

"Hustlers", directed by Lorene Scafaria, has minted over USD 150 million since its September release.