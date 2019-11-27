Did Michael B Jordan meet Warner Bros and pitch a 'Superman' film idea?

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The 'Black Panther' actor Michael B Jordan maybe looking for a DC film under his belt after Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther" as he was in discussions with Warner Bros executives for a "Superman" movie.

According to Variety, earlier this year actor-producer, Jordan pitched a vision for the superhero, most recently played by British actor Henry Cavill in the DCEU, to the studio.

However, the "Creed" star isn't ready to commit to taking on the project since filming doesn't seem likely to happen for several years and he has a full plate of projects, both as actor and producer.

"Star Wars" director JJ Abrams, whose company Bad Robot recently signed a major first-look deal with Warner, has been in discussions.

As per industry insiders, a new Superman film is unlikely to hit screens before 2023, given that there's no script and no director attached.

The report comes days after Cavill declared in a recent interview that "the cape is still mine" and there is "a lot of justice" left to be done with the character.

A September 2018 report by The Hollywood Reporter had stated that Cavill might be parting ways with Warner Bros.

Prior to Cavill, actor Brandon Routh played the 'Man of Steel'.

Superman has also appeared frequently on television, in shows such as "Lois and Clark" and "Smallville".

It was recently announced that a new series "Superman & Lois" is in the works on The CW network, with actors Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch reprising their roles from the Arrowverse.