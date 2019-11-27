Thiefs: All set to steal the show

Jaideep Sen By

Express News Service

Amidst all the genre classifications that you’re likely to come across for the band Thiefs – a mix of jazz, hip-hop, electronica and dance – the one category you can be most sure of is, ‘experimental’.



That’s what Thiefs is, through and through – led by a ‘no rules’ policy enforced by saxophonist Christophe Panzani, along with bassist Keith Witty and drummer David Frazier Jr. Ahead of their gig in Chennai today, we got to chat with Panzani.



On your Facebook page, the band description for Thiefs says, ‘a grammatically incoherent jazz’ debasement. What does that really mean?



It is true that it started off as a kind of joke, due to the misspelled name ‘THIEFS’ (for thieves). But then, thinking about the sentence, it kind of sounds right! ‘Grammatically incoherent’ refers to the fact that we don’t follow the rules, and we try to compose, write and play the music we feel.

Then, being mixed musicians ourselves – between classical training, growing up listening to jazz music for some of us, rap music, avant-garde jazz, and so on... this idea of sounds kind of right too. A mix that wasn’t meant to be, or wasn’t allowed – something like that.

Will you be including politically relevant material as a part of your performance in Chennai?



Art is a political action. Either we want to see it or not. It has a message that is provided to the people who experience it. It has always been a place for resistance. Our last album is titled Graft (La Greffe), as a symbol of the plant that you can grow by adding a branch from another tree. Then you have new fruits, which couldn’t have existed in any other way.

It’s the same with people. People and the culture they carry. When people move – away from wars, away from poverty, plague... they arrive somewhere, and start again. But from another soil, in another environment.



Their children then grow unique, new and different, but with some things from them. We wanted to claim to be the result of this process, as human beings and also as musicians.

Take us through a typical gig by Thiefs. And, what kind of an audience have you got in mind, in India?



There is no typical gig by Thiefs! I remember going on stage once, and starting to sing from the audience, and then we started to play, having already made the audence sing on the first song. I also remember a gig in Belgium where we ended up playing a last-minute set for an opening at a dance club!



But we also play big venues and open-air fests with super warm audiences dancing! Or even a quiet jazz audience, listening to every note.



We have played at major jazz festivals both on the West and East coasts of the US, and playing at the most well-known jazz clubs in NYC, apart from touring Europe’s clubs and festivals. As for an Indian audience, I’d say – young, curious, music lovers and adventurers.