'Birdman' actor Andrea Riseborough set to star in psychological thriller 'Here Before'

By Express News Service

Actor Andrea Riseborough, known for Birdman and Oblivion, will star in the psychological thriller Here Before, which is set in Belfast.

According to reports, upcoming screenwriter Stacey Gregg is making her directorial debut with this film. She has earlier worked as a writer for shows including Riviera and KAOs. Gregg recently co-directed Inside Bitch for the Royal Court Theatre in London.

On the other hand, Riseborough will play a bereaved mother in Here Before. Her character starts questioning her reality when new neighbours move in.

Also attached to star in the film are Jonjo O’Neill, Martin McCann, and Eileen O’Higgins. Riseborough’s credits include Birdman, Nocturnal Animals and Black Mirror. She will next be seen in Grudge, scheduled for a 2020 release.