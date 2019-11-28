Home Entertainment English

Elizabeth Banks to star in, direct 'Invisible Woman'

After her recent release Charlie’s Angels, Elizabeth Banks has found her next project.

Hollywood actress Elizabeth Banks

Hollywood actress Elizabeth Banks (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The actor-director is set to feature in and helm Invisible Woman, a horror film based on the classic Universal title.  According to reports, Banks will also produce the movie with her husband Max Handelman under their banner Brownstone Productions.

Banks is developing a modern take of the1940 original, which revolved around a department store model who becomes the test subject of an invisibility experiment. As she becomes invisible, she gets back against her mean boss, but unwittingly falls into a caper involving gangsters. 

Erin Cressida Wilson of The Girl on the Train fame penned the current draft of the script. Sources say the tone of the project is Thelma & Louise meets American Psycho. Invisible Woman is the latest horror title to be redeveloped by Universal as it reconfigures its classic horror movie characters.

