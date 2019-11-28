Elizabeth Banks to star in, direct 'Invisible Woman'

By Express News Service

After her recent release Charlie’s Angels, Elizabeth Banks has found her next project. The actor-director is set to feature in and helm Invisible Woman, a horror film based on the classic Universal title. According to reports, Banks will also produce the movie with her husband Max Handelman under their banner Brownstone Productions.

Banks is developing a modern take of the1940 original, which revolved around a department store model who becomes the test subject of an invisibility experiment. As she becomes invisible, she gets back against her mean boss, but unwittingly falls into a caper involving gangsters.

Erin Cressida Wilson of The Girl on the Train fame penned the current draft of the script. Sources say the tone of the project is Thelma & Louise meets American Psycho. Invisible Woman is the latest horror title to be redeveloped by Universal as it reconfigures its classic horror movie characters.