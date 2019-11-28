Warner Bros ropes in director Albert Hughes for 'The Fugitive' remake

By Express News Service

Warner Bros has roped in Albert Hughes to remake the 1993 crime drama The Fugitive. The filmmaker known for films like Menace II Society and Dead Presidents will direct from a script by Brian Tucker. Erik Feig will produce this remake.

The original film starred Harrison Ford as Dr Richard Kimble, who is unjustly accused of murdering his wife and must find the real killer, while being the target of a nationwide manhunt led by a seasoned US Marshal, played by Tommy Lee Jones.

Directed by Andrew Davis, The Fugitive was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, with Jones winning the Best Supporting Actor Oscar. Incidentally, Jeffery Katzenberg’s Quibi is also producing a The Fugitive reboot, starring Boyd Holbrook and Kiefer Sutherland.