'The Hound' from 'Game Of Thrones' was 'homeless' before the show

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Rory McCann, who impressed the audience with his role of 'The Hound' in the global hit series "Game Of Thrones", has revealed that he was homeless and stealing food until he bagged the project.

During the "Game of Thrones" Reunion Special, which will only be available on the "Game of Thrones: Seasons One to Eight" DVD box set, Rory shared that his life was very different before he started shooting for the show.

"Two years ago I was in a tent, literally in a tent and stealing food occasionally. Eventually I got a job and sorted myself out, but then suddenly I'm getting driven around in a nice car in the biggest and best show in the world; just shows how your fortunes can change. Amazing. I managed to go back there and pay my library fines," Rory said.

He was joined on stage by the Stark family including Sean Bean (Ned Stark on the show), to share various comical anecdotes from filming the record-breaking HBO blockbuster.

Based on George RR Martin's novel series, "A Song Of Ice And Fire", and created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, the "Game Of Thrones" television series concluded with its eighth season earlier this year.