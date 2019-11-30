The Weeknd surprises fans with another new song 'Blinding Lights'

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Just days after singer-rapper The Weeknd dropped his new single 'Heartless,' the singer surprised fans with another single 'Blinding Lights.'

The song set in the early '80s vibe of its predecessor, with vintage gated-drum sounds and echo-drenched synthesizers, and is much more upbeat than the songs on last year's EP 'My Dear Melancholy.'

The 29-year-old Grammy Award-winner artist has released his second new track on Wednesday. He has also partnered with distinguished car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz as creative director for their new global campaign, featuring his new song, reported Variety.

Next week, the singer will make a two-night performance on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' on December 5 and 6. He'll also make his big-screen debut in the critically-acclaimed Safdie Brothers film "Uncut Gems" alongside Adam Sandler, in select theatres on December 13 and nationwide on December 25.