Patrick Schwarzenegger joins Amy Poehler Movie Moxie

By Express News Service

Patrick Schwarzenegger has been roped in to be a part of Amy Poehler’s high school drama for Netflix, Moxie.

The film will see Hadley Robinson, who will be seen in Greta Gerwig’s Litte Women, play the lead female role. Reports also suggest that the final talks are on to get the The MIndy Project-fame Ike Barinholtz on board.

Based on the book of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu, the film is about the story of a girl from a small town who gets inspired from her mother’s Riot Girl past and starts a feminist movement at her high school. Moxie is Poehler’s second directorial after Wine Country, which was also backed by Netflix. Filming for Moxie has already begun in Los Angeles. Apart from Moxie, Schwarzenegger will be seen in the upcoming thriller directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer, Daniel Isn’t Real.