COVID-19 effect: Harry Styles stranded in California

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Harry Styles has shared that he is "stuck" in California and is unable to fly home to the UK due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview to Roman Kemp on his "Capital FM breakfast" show, the "Fine line" singer revealed how he is unable to be with his family in this difficult time, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I'm actually in California, I got stuck. I was supposed to be coming home then it all got a bit sketchy with the flights," Styles said.

The update comes after his decision to postpone his tour due to the global health crisis. Love On Tour was due to kick off in April 2020 in the UK, but Styles cancelled it. However, he has since shared his revised schedule on Instagram for 2021 that will see the tour kick off in Italy.

The former One Direction star said: 'It's obviously disappointing but it's not even close to being the most important thing at all right now. But it's okay, I think that everybody understands it's not really like there's anything you can do about it and I think the most important thing is to keep everyone safe."

Looking at the positive side, he added: "I'm really looking forward to it when it comes around. We'll be very ready I guess by then."

In another chat on Heart FM, Styles spoke how he is managing his anxiety in a stressful time. He admitted that he is missing his friends while stranded in LA.

He said: "I think it's important to like to stay updated and stay in the know but don't sit there, I haven't been sitting just watching the news constantly because it makes you a little anxious. I think if you're with friends and stuff it's important to be laughing and having fun still as much as you can and like checking in on people who you know who might be living by themselves or might be isolated by themselves and stuff like that."