Dwayne Johnson-starrer 'Hobbs & Shaw' sequel in works

Starring Johnson and Jason Statham, "Hobbes & Shaw" is the first spin-off from the "Fast & Furious" series.

Published: 01st April 2020 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in a still from 'Hobbes & Shaw'

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in a still from 'Hobbes & Shaw' (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that the second part of "Hobbs & Shaw" is in development'.

The 2019 action film was directed by David Leitch. Over the weekend, Johnson gave an update on "Hobbs & Shaw 2" during an Instagram Live Q&A session.

"We are developing now the next film, the next ('Hobbs & Shaw') movie, and I'm pretty excited about it. Just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we're going to go," the former professional wrestler said.

Johnson also thanked fans for making the first film a "huge success".

Also featuring Idris Elba and Vanessa Kirby, "Hobbs & Shaw" opened to favorable reviews and grossed over USD 760 million worldwide.

TAGS
Dwayne Johnson Jason Statham Hobbs and Shaw sequel
Comments

