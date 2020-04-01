Harry Potter helps government underline importance of staying home to combat COVID-19

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the country entered the eighth day of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, the Maharashtra office of Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday tweeted a meme out of a Harry Potter to put across the message of staying indoors as coronavirus cases are surging across the country.

With the post, the Government has tried to educate netizens about the importance of staying indoors as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of COVID-19.

In reference to the fantasy series by JK Rowling, PIB Mumbai tweeted: "#DidYouKnow that Harry Potter was always safe at his home? Yes, Voldemort never attacked Harry when he was home. Wonder why? Well, ask any #HarryPotter fan you know! Yes, #StayHome during #LockDown21, #StayHomeStaySafe"