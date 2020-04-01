STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mark Ruffalo's 'I Know This Much Is True' series moved to May by HBO

The "Avengers: Endgame" actor is playing the roles of twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in the limited series, directed by Derek Cianfrance.

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo (File | AP)

LOS ANGELES: Mark Ruffalo's upcoming HBO series "I Know This Much Is True" has been delayed by the network by two weeks to May 10.

According to Variety, the show was originally scheduled to start airing on HBO on April 27.

The May 10 date was previously reserved for Nicole Kidman's "The Undoing", which has been delayed till autumn in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

"I Know This Much Is True" has been adapted from the popular 1998 novel by Wally Lamb.

It follows the Birdsey brothers as they wade through the latter stages of the 20th-century in what is described as "a heartbreaking and poignant multigenerational saga of the reproductive bonds of destruction and the powerful force of forgiveness."

The show also features Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Bruce Greenwood, Brian Goodman, Juliette Lewis, and Kathryn Hahn.

Ruffalo has also executive produced it alongside Cianfrance, Gregg Fienberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Anya Epstein, and Lamb.

