After testing COVID-19 positive, actor Idris Elba says 'he is fine but stuck in limbo'

By Express News Service

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre tested positive for COVID-19 and were undergoing treatment in isolation. The actor now took to Twitter to update his followers about their health. He said they are still asymptomatic.



He said, “We’ve passed the quarantine period, but we’re a little bit in limbo. We can’t get a flight back home. So we just have to sit still for a little bit. We are both good mentally, just trying to stay optimistic. I hope you guys are too, keeping yourselves sane and not getting too worried and too panicked.”



The actor revealed that the was worried that he would see the worst of the infection as he is asthmatic—“But I got through it. And you can too.”

He also said, “Other than that, we’re OK and we’re so thankful that I think the worst of it is probably past.”Elba, who was last seen in Cats, has two much-awaited releases in his kitty including Concrete Cowboys and The Suicide Squad.