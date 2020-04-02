STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arnold Schwarzenegger donates 1 million USD medical safety equipment to COVID-19 relief

The 73-year-old actor, in a video shared on Facebook, stated that he went down to make sure the shipment had arrived, cheekily tearing open a box and verifying that there were N95 masks inside.

Published: 02nd April 2020 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger (Photo | Arnold Schwarzenegger Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has donated 1 million USD in personal protection equipment to hospitals dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Fox News, the 73-year-old actor, in a video shared on Facebook, stated that he went down to make sure the shipment had arrived, cheekily tearing open a box and verifying that there were N95 masks inside.

The 'Terminator' star has been urging people to socially isolate themselves in a number of videos and social media posts, some of which show backyard workout tips.

Schwarzenegger said that he had donated the 1 million USD to a GoFundMe set up for hospital workers in a post on Instagram earlier.

He wrote, "This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I'm proud to be part of it. I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are.

